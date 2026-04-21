Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Down 2.5% - What's Next?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $265.40 and last traded at $266.17. 49,425,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 46,899,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.05.

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Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities upgraded Apple from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.33.

Read Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Down 2.5%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.28. The company has a market cap of $3.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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