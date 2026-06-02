Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Acquired Rep. Ed Case

Representative Ed Case (Democratic-Hawaii) recently bought shares of Apple Inc. NASDAQ: AAPL. In a filing disclosed on May 31st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Apple stock on May 14th.

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Apple Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $306.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.07 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,102 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $310.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Case

Ed Case (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Hawaii's 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Case (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Hawaii's 1st Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. After serving in the state legislature for eight years, Case represented Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007. He also graduated from the UC Hastings College of Law and worked as a managing attorney at Bays Lung Rose & Holma and Carlsmith Ball, two law firms in Honolulu.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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