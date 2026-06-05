Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Down 1.2% - Here's Why

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $307.15 and last traded at $307.34. 64,472,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 47,378,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.23.

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Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are betting WWDC will showcase Apple’s biggest AI push yet, including a revamped Siri and deeper Apple Intelligence integration, which could help re-accelerate growth and improve sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Investors are betting WWDC will showcase Apple’s biggest AI push yet, including a revamped Siri and deeper Apple Intelligence integration, which could help re-accelerate growth and improve sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and lifted its price target to $400, reinforcing the bullish case that Apple’s AI strategy could unlock more upside. Article Title

Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and lifted its price target to $400, reinforcing the bullish case that Apple’s AI strategy could unlock more upside. Positive Sentiment: Citi also reaffirmed a Buy rating, citing an AI strategy inflection and resilient iPhone fundamentals, while Apple’s stock has recently reached a fresh all-time high. Article Title

Citi also reaffirmed a Buy rating, citing an AI strategy inflection and resilient iPhone fundamentals, while Apple’s stock has recently reached a fresh all-time high. Positive Sentiment: Apple reported that its App Store facilitated more than $1.4 trillion in developer sales and billings last year, highlighting the scale and strength of its Services ecosystem. Article Title

Apple reported that its App Store facilitated more than $1.4 trillion in developer sales and billings last year, highlighting the scale and strength of its Services ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Apple may rely on Google cloud infrastructure and Nvidia chips to power a revamped Siri, which underscores progress on AI but also shows Apple is still leaning on outside partners. Article Title

Reports say Apple may rely on Google cloud infrastructure and Nvidia chips to power a revamped Siri, which underscores progress on AI but also shows Apple is still leaning on outside partners. Neutral Sentiment: Foxconn raised its second-quarter outlook, a mild tailwind for Apple’s supply chain and iPhone assembly business. Article Title

Foxconn raised its second-quarter outlook, a mild tailwind for Apple’s supply chain and iPhone assembly business. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warned that Apple’s valuation is already demanding, saying even a better Siri may not be enough unless WWDC delivers a truly compelling AI monetization story. Article Title

Some analysts warned that Apple’s valuation is already demanding, saying even a better Siri may not be enough unless WWDC delivers a truly compelling AI monetization story. Negative Sentiment: UBS said investors should worry about decelerating App Store growth, which could pressure the high-margin Services segment if the slowdown continues. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.29 and a 200 day moving average of $271.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,266,468,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,472,482,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 890.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 41,984,810 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $11,413,990,000 after acquiring an additional 37,746,784 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $387,749,545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856,752 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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