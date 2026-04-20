Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading 1% Higher - Should You Buy?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $274.28 and last traded at $273.05. 34,680,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 46,840,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.23.

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Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $301.33.

Get Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business's 50 day moving average price is $259.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $387,749,545,000 after buying an additional 26,856,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,056,505 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $164,218,801,000 after buying an additional 6,555,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,032,517 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $97,031,587,000 after buying an additional 1,866,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,483,035 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $62,659,118,000 after buying an additional 1,379,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,266,468,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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