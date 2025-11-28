Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading 8.7% Higher - Time to Buy?

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.10. 19,874,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 35,629,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Digital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Digital to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Applied Digital to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.20.

Applied Digital Stock Up 8.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 6.77.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 111.29%.Applied Digital's revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 34,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $1,142,281.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 263,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,759,826.76. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mohammad Saidal Lavanw Mohmand sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $3,408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 158,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,415,720.96. This trade represents a 38.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 823,035 shares of company stock worth $18,930,179 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 56,450.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

