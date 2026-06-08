Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $318.95 and last traded at $316.5430, with a volume of 6769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $313.67.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $317.00 price target on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 8.34%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.640-10.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $2,448,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,471,436.04. The trade was a 16.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,067 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $243,577,000 after purchasing an additional 172,857 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 32,824 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,281,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,319 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 234,734 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,277,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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