Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Price Up 2.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $530.00 to $650.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Materials traded as high as $609.22 and last traded at $602.50. 6,224,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,348,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $588.66.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $400.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $530.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $589.48.

Get Applied Materials alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy M. Deane sold 8,621 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.76, for a total value of $5,092,941.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 134,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,534,609.56. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total transaction of $25,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 356,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $180,204,069.76. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock worth $169,654,805 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $478.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company's 50 day moving average is $513.50 and its 200 day moving average is $400.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Applied Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Materials wasn't on the list.

While Applied Materials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here