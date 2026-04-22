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Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading 2.3% Higher - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Applied Materials logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Applied Materials announced Advantest will join its EPIC platform with an innovation center in Silicon Valley, and reports that AMAT has joined Tesla’s Terafab — moves that could accelerate customer time‑to‑market and spur incremental equipment orders.
  • The company beat quarterly estimates (EPS $2.38 vs. $2.21 expected; revenue $7.01B vs. $6.88B), set Q2 guidance of $2.44–2.84 EPS, and raised its quarterly dividend to $0.53, underscoring strong operating results and shareholder returns.
  • Despite multiple price‑target upgrades and a consensus "Moderate Buy," analysts caution that AMAT’s valuation looks stretched and legislative risks such as the MATCH Act could create regulatory headwinds for export markets.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $404.08 and last traded at $403.48. Approximately 5,216,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,282,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.33.

Applied Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $420.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. DZ Bank raised Applied Materials to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $368.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $320.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.88 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 27.78%.Applied Materials's quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Applied Materials's payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.21, for a total transaction of $1,806,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,051,063.65. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 3,969 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.02, for a total transaction of $1,496,392.38. Following the sale, the director owned 28,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,624.78. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,003 shares of company stock worth $4,484,189. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 150.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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