Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Down 7.5% - Here's What Happened

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $208.71 and last traded at $206.3010. Approximately 2,020,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,736,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.10.

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Key Stories Impacting Applied Optoelectronics

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Optoelectronics this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAOI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.80.

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Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -311.82 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.89.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, insider David C. Kuo sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,770.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,277,046.19. This represents a 25.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 36,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $3,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 233,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,420,204.50. This trade represents a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,313 shares of company stock worth $27,360,465. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,923.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

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