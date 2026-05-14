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Cisco’s Vertical Rally May Still Be in the Early Innings

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Clare Titus
May 14, 2026
Cisco logo displayed on a server rack panel inside a data center.

Key Points

  • Cisco managed a shift from legacy tech to next-generation products and is in high demand.
  • AI underpins growth, with networking only part of the story.
  • Embedded, AI-native security features are making it a must-have for enterprises, not just the hyperscalers.
  • Five stocks we like better than Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO stock price is melting up because it has emerged as AI-critical and fundamental to the industry.

Cisco Systems Today

Cisco Systems, Inc. stock logo
CSCOCSCO 90-day performance
Cisco Systems
$114.28 +12.41 (+12.18%)
As of 01:32 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$62.30
$119.36
Dividend Yield
1.47%
P/E Ratio
40.03
Price Target
$108.32
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Not only are its networking products enabling superior performance by reducing bottlenecks and latency, but its AI-native security is in demand by enterprises.

Enterprises hesitant to rely heavily on AI, fearing errors and hallucinations, have begun to rally around Cisco’s products because they embed security into the AI architecture, enabling real-time monitoring and optimal performance.

This once hum-drum legacy tech giant is back in an aggressive growth mode, with accelerating results in the forecast.

Cisco’s Price Action Amid Dynamic Shift With Significant Gains to Come

The technical forecast is interesting because it comprises two components. The first is the comparison to DotCom-era highs and other legacy tech names that have successfully converted to next-gen technology. They include names like Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT, Oracle NYSE: ORCL, and International Business Machines NYSE: IBM, stocks whose prices tested, exceeded, and then doubled, tripled, or quadrupled their DotCom-era highs. Cisco, which recently broke its DotCom-era high, is rallying strongly and on track to do the same.

The second element of the technical outlook is the near-term price action. Underpinned by results, accelerating growth, and hot guidance, CSCO’s market is rallying and accelerating, too. The latest action, triggered by the fiscal Q3 2026 earnings release, includes five large green candles, each revealing market strength and together indicating acceleration and strengthening, with the final three progressively larger. The move is accompanied by strong volume and a convergent MACD; other signs this market is getting stronger, indicating the advance will likely continue.

CSCO chart displaying the stock on track for bigger gains.

As it stands, CSCO’s price action is alarming because it’s essentially vertical, but upside potential remains robust. The move is only about 40% above the critical, DotCom-era resistance point, helping put this price action in long-term perspective.

Analysts and Institutions Limit Downside in 2026

Cisco Systems MarketRank™ Stock Analysis

Overall MarketRank™
88th Percentile
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
7.1% Downside
Short Interest Level
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Strong
News Sentiment
0.78mentions of Cisco Systems in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Proj. Earnings Growth
8.48%
See Full Analysis

Cisco’s market is ripe for consolidation and price correction, but the downside is likely to be limited. Not only are analyst trends bullish, supporting the uptrend, but the institutions are aggressively accumulating shares. MarketBeat data reveals a solid support base, with institutions holding more than 70% of shares, and a $2-to-$1 buying pace, with activity ramping in early 2026.

Analyst trends are leading institutions to accumulate. MarketBeat data shows increasing coverage, firming sentiment, a 68% Buy-side bias to the Moderate Buy rating, and an uptrend in the consensus price target. The only bad news is that consensus forecasts downside relative to the post-release price pop, but it is advancing strongly and sets a floor for the market. Up nearly 40% on a trailing 12-month basis, the consensus isn’t the operative factor. Rather, the operative factor is which direction price targets are trending and the high-end targets. Notably, the high-end target was set at $125 folllowing the report and is likely to continue increasing as the year progresses.

Cisco Wows the Market With a Beat-and-Raise Quarter

Cisco had a robust quarter in fiscal Q3. The company’s revenue grew by nearly 12% to $15.48 billion, outpacing consensus by 185 basis points (bps) on broad-based strength. Product revenue grew by 35%, underpinned by a 19% increase in non-hyperscale business. Networking was a critical factor, with those components up by 50%.

Margin news was also favorable. The company’s adjusted earnings grew by more than 10%, coming in above the high-end of guidance, and are expected to remain strong in the upcoming quarter. Guidance, the real catalyst, was improved for both Q4 and the year, with new forecasts expecting the low-end of revenue and adjusted earnings ranges to be well above expectations.

Cisco Systems is attractive in more ways than one. The stock offers something many AI plays don’t: cash flow and substantial capital returns. The company's buyback pace isn’t aggressive, but it reduces the count incrementally each quarter, leaving the share count down by approximately 0.5% year-over-year. Dividends are more substantial, yielding approximately 1.4% as of mid-Q2 2026. Looking ahead, the company is on track to sustain annual distribution increases and may be included in the Dividend Aristocrat index by the middle of the next decade.

Cisco’s balance sheet is another area of strength, reflecting its management and business strength. Highlights include a slight reduction in cash, offset by increases in assets, a reduction in long-term debt, and improved equity. Equity increased by 2.6%, leaving long-term debt leverage and total leverage at ultra-low levels, and the company is well-positioned to continue delivering product and paying investors.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cisco Systems Right Now?

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Cisco Systems (CSCO)
4.3818 of 5 stars		$114.9412.8%1.46%40.45Moderate Buy$108.32
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.998 of 5 stars		$408.350.8%0.89%24.30Moderate Buy$560.88
Oracle (ORCL)
4.8575 of 5 stars		$197.243.9%1.01%35.52Moderate Buy$261.46
International Business Machines (IBM)
4.9824 of 5 stars		$220.332.7%3.07%19.46Moderate Buy$294.41
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