Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $157.55, but opened at $173.85. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $169.61, with a volume of 4,614,972 shares changing hands.

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Applied Optoelectronics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Optoelectronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported robust revenue growth (Q1 revenue up ~51% YoY), signaling strong demand tailwinds that can support longer-term top-line expansion. MarketBeat Q1 Summary

Company reported robust revenue growth (Q1 revenue up ~51% YoY), signaling strong demand tailwinds that can support longer-term top-line expansion. Positive Sentiment: Fund manager commentary notes AAOI won major new orders from large hyperscale customers — a strategic win that can underpin future revenue visibility and investor optimism. Carillon Eagle Portfolio Review

Fund manager commentary notes AAOI won major new orders from large hyperscale customers — a strategic win that can underpin future revenue visibility and investor optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Company released its Q1 earnings press release and hosted an earnings call/transcript; investors will parse management commentary for cadence on order timing, margin outlook and customer mix. Q1 Results (GlobeNewswire) Earnings Call Transcript

Company released its Q1 earnings press release and hosted an earnings call/transcript; investors will parse management commentary for cadence on order timing, margin outlook and customer mix. Neutral Sentiment: Company granted small inducement equity awards (299 shares total to 2 new hires) under its 2023 Inducement Plan — immaterial to financials but a sign of hiring for growth or key roles. Inducement Grants

Company granted small inducement equity awards (299 shares total to 2 new hires) under its 2023 Inducement Plan — immaterial to financials but a sign of hiring for growth or key roles. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results missed on EPS (reported -$0.07 vs. consensus -$0.05) and revenue ($151.1M vs. ~$157M est.), which triggered downside pressure and volatility. Zacks: Q1 Miss

Q1 results missed on EPS (reported -$0.07 vs. consensus -$0.05) and revenue ($151.1M vs. ~$157M est.), which triggered downside pressure and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Company issued Q2 guidance below Street expectations: EPS guidance of -$0.03 to $0.03 (consensus ~+$0.07) and revenue guidance $180M–$198M (consensus ~$194M) — the conservative midpoint and EPS range raised investor concern about near-term profitability. Seeking Alpha: Guidance & Reaction

Company issued Q2 guidance below Street expectations: EPS guidance of -$0.03 to $0.03 (consensus ~+$0.07) and revenue guidance $180M–$198M (consensus ~$194M) — the conservative midpoint and EPS range raised investor concern about near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction included sharp intraday selling as the broader optics/AI connectivity trade cooled, amplifying downside even for companies with strong revenue growth. 247WallSt: Sector Pullback

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $52.80.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 7.1%

The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.40 and a beta of 3.76. The firm's 50 day moving average is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. Applied Optoelectronics's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.090-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $4,855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 322,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,271,152.10. This represents a 13.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 36,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $3,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 233,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,420,204.50. This trade represents a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 314,333 shares of company stock valued at $29,262,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,923.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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