AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Receives "Buy" Rating from BTIG Research

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $640.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research's target price points to a potential upside of 36.51% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APP. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AppLovin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $672.05.

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AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $468.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $440.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.67. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $292.87 and a twelve month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.04, for a total value of $23,302,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,480,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,972,140.56. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total value of $74,331,545.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,969,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,160,545,043.18. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,244 shares of company stock valued at $169,584,607. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 58.6% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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