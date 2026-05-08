AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading Down 9% - What's Next?

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) was down 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $455.00 and last traded at $454.0630. Approximately 1,111,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,562,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $498.87.

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AppLovin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Zacks Research downgraded AppLovin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AppLovin from $740.00 to $716.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Arete Research set a $340.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $664.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APP

AppLovin Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.96. The stock has a market cap of $158.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.95% and a net margin of 64.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,160,545,043.18. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.47, for a total value of $2,497,645.57. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 30,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,638,275.26. The trade was a 14.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 365,244 shares of company stock valued at $169,584,607 over the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

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