AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading Up 2.5% - What's Next?

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $599.59 and last traded at $600.9950. Approximately 1,824,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,005,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $586.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Phillip Securities raised AppLovin to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $810.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $658.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Trading Up 2.5%

The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business's revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $2,024,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,998,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,491,976,630. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total value of $14,803,249.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,323,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,669,143.78. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 360,542 shares of company stock worth $208,733,493 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company's stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 17.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

