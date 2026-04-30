AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Announces Earnings Results

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 10.40%.The business had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.320-1.400 EPS.

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AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.75. The company had a trading volume of 764,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,152. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $103.23 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $130.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.67.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. AptarGroup's payout ratio is 32.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AptarGroup from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $173.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATR

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total value of $494,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,570.05. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in AptarGroup by 28.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,716 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,164,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 31.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in AptarGroup by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in AptarGroup by 135.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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