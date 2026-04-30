AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.320-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.75. The stock had a trading volume of 764,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,248. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $103.23 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The business's 50-day moving average price is $130.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $956.21 million. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. AptarGroup's payout ratio is 32.60%.

AptarGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AptarGroup

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total value of $494,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,570.05. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

Further Reading

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