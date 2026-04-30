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Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Trading Down 0.4% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Aptitude Software Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Price/volume: Aptitude's shares fell 0.4% to GBX 226 with only 1,557 shares traded—about 97% below the average daily volume of 55,478.
  • Financials/estimates: The company has a market cap of £121m and a P/E of ~29.7, reported last-quarter EPS of GBX 13.40 with a 6.2% net margin, and analysts forecast roughly 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Technicals & liquidity: The stock is trading below its 200‑day moving average (GBX 264.73) and near its 50‑day average (GBX 228.10); balance-sheet metrics show a debt-to-equity of 15.38 and tight liquidity with current and quick ratios of 1.01.
  • Five stocks we like better than Aptitude Software Group.

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 226 and last traded at GBX 226. 1,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 55,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Down 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of £121.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 228.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 264.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 13.40 EPS for the quarter. Aptitude Software Group had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of GBX 6,495 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptitude Software Group plc will post 18.018018 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptitude Software Group

(Get Free Report)

Aptitude Software provides software solutions that deliver fully autonomous finance to enable its clients to drive growth, efficiency and sustainability. Fynapse is Aptitude's intelligent finance data management and accounting platform designed to increase productivity and lower costs for finance teams globally. Fynapse provides a single view of finance and business data, unparalleled performance and automation, faster and better insights, user-friendly functionality and market-leading total cost of ownership.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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