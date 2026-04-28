Aptiv (APTV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Aptiv to post earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $5.0344 billion for the quarter. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.16. 461,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.85. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $88.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 502.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 439.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 110.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 523.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. UBS Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Aptiv from $104.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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