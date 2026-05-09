Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Fox Advisors

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Fox Advisors from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Fox Advisors' price target suggests a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. President Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.78.

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Aptiv Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.80. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $88.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-6.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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