Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.49.

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Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $59.08 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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