Aqua Capital, Ltd. Acquires 38,006 Shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 38,006 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $692,089.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 7,200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,112,000. The trade was a 0.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aqua Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 43,380 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $729,217.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 81,609 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $1,320,433.62.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 4,200 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $79,170.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 1,643 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $31,052.70.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 14,372 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $251,078.84.

Get Energizer alerts: Sign Up

Energizer Stock Down 0.6%

Energizer stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,616,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,088. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. Energizer had a return on equity of 144.22% and a net margin of 6.55%.The company had revenue of $643.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Energizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore set a $28.00 price objective on Energizer in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Energizer in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Energizer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Energizer

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Energizer by 1,836.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 51.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Energizer by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,077 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Energizer by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,479 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Energizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energizer wasn't on the list.

While Energizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here