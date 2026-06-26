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Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 26, 2026
Rocket Lab logo over orbital rocket launch highlights commercial spaceflight growth and aerospace sector trends.

Key Points

  • Rocket Lab’s latest NASA selection for three dedicated Electron launches reinforces its credibility with government science customers even as the stock works through a sharp pullback.
  • The sell-off has pushed Rocket Lab below a key technical level, putting more focus on whether the stock can hold near its 200-day moving average.
  • Rocket Lab’s fundamentals remain intact, with record first-quarter revenue, a backlog of more than $2.2 billion, and continued contract momentum across civil, commercial and defense markets.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Rocket Lab Today

Rocket Lab Corporation stock logo
RKLBRKLB 90-day performance
Rocket Lab
$85.69 +5.00 (+6.20%)
As of 12:39 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$33.73
$151.00
Price Target
$102.76
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Rocket Lab NASDAQ: RKLB has had a brutal few weeks. After surging to a 52-week high of $151 in May, the stock has reversed hard, closing at $80.69 on June 25, down nearly 46% from that peak. It has now broken below the psychologically and technically important $100 level that served as support on the way up, leaving investors wondering where the bleeding will stop.

Into that backdrop came a meaningful piece of news this week: NASA has selected Rocket Lab for three dedicated Electron launches. The question is whether that catalyst arrives at the right moment to steady the ship.

The NASA Contract Shows Rocket Lab’s Launch Credibility

NASA has selected Rocket Lab to provide three dedicated Electron launches supporting two Sun-Earth science missions, PolSIR and TSIS-2, beginning in early 2027. The selection is a meaningful endorsement of Electron's reliability and Rocket Lab's standing as a trusted launch partner for high-value government science missions. PolSIR will study ice clouds in the tropics to improve climate modeling, while TSIS-2 will measure the Sun's energy output and its influence on Earth's climate. These are precisely the kind of dedicated, precision-orbit missions that Electron was built for, and winning them reinforces Rocket Lab's position as the go-to small-launch provider for NASA's science portfolio.

It also speaks to the business's broader strength, which has not changed despite the decline in the share price. Rocket Lab continues to win contracts across commercial, civil, and national security customers at a steady clip, and this NASA selection adds to an already record backlog. The award came alongside news that the company set a record for responsiveness to defense missions, further underscoring the operational momentum behind the scenes.

Rocket Lab’s Technical Picture Looks More Cautious

The chart, however, tells a more cautious story for now. The stock has fallen almost 46% from its 52-week high and, crucially, has broken below the all-important $100 level that previously acted as support. That breakdown shifts the focus to the next major line in the sand for the bulls: the 200-day simple moving average, sitting around $75. That level represents the last significant technical floor before the longer-term uptrend would come into genuine question.

How the stock behaves around that zone in the coming sessions will be telling. A bounce from or near the 200-day SMA could mark a higher low and a base from which the stock attempts to recover. A decisive break below it would be a more concerning signal.

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) Price Chart for Friday, June, 26, 2026

Rocket Lab’s Selloff Reflects Rotation, Not Weak Fundamentals

It is worth understanding that the decline has been driven largely by factors external to Rocket Lab's own performance. The SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX IPO, which debuted on June 12, triggered a wave of profit-taking and rotation across the entire space sector after a powerful run-up into the event. Rocket Lab, which had one of the most impressive surges heading into its listing, has also been relentless to the downside.

Broader weakness in high-beta names amid an AI-driven market sell-off and uncertainty has added pressure. None of this, however, reflects poor or declining fundamentals for the company, which remain as strong as ever, with record Q1 revenue of $200.35 million, up 63% year over year, a record backlog, and Neutron on track for its debut later this year.

Does Rocket Lab’s NASA Catalyst Come at the Right Time?

Rocket Lab Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$102.76
21.25% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 21 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$84.75
High Forecast$150.00
Average Forecast$102.76
Low Forecast$50.00
Rocket Lab Stock Forecast Details
One contract, however meaningful, is unlikely to reverse a 46% decline on its own. But the timing matters more than the size. The NASA selection is a reminder, arriving precisely when sentiment is at its weakest, that the underlying business is still executing at a high level and winning the trust of the world's most demanding customers. That kind of fundamental reinforcement can help stabilize a stock that has been driven down by sentiment and rotation rather than by anything the company has done wrong.

Analysts remain bullish on the company overall. The consensus rating among 21 analysts is Moderate Buy, with a price target of $102.76, implying over 20% upside from current levels. For investors, the setup now hinges on that $75 zone. If the 200-day SMA holds and the steady drumbeat of contract wins, such as this NASA selection, continues, the bulls may yet find their footing. If it does not, more patience may be required. Either way, the business behind the stock remains firmly intact, even as the chart works through one of its sharpest corrections in over a year.

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Ryan Hasson
About The Author

Ryan Hasson

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Rocket Lab (RKLB)
3.2865 of 5 stars		$85.996.6%N/AN/AModerate Buy$102.76
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