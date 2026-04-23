Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $45.2160, with a volume of 2958806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aramark from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aramark from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARMK

Aramark Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.69%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Aramark's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Aramark by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,131,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,450,000 after acquiring an additional 706,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,700,000 after acquiring an additional 667,528 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,157,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,398,000 after acquiring an additional 622,430 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 525.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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