Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Reduce" by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABR. Wall Street Zen cut Arbor Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on ABR

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 428.41 and a current ratio of 428.41. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.86 million. Analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. Arbor Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Erwin Friedman sold 7,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $52,795.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 59,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,713.06. This trade represents a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 73.5% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 33.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,752 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NFSG Corp lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,862 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: ABR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

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