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Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Arbuthnot Banking Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week low: Arbuthnot Banking Group hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as GBX 775 and last at GBX 854 (previous close GBX 865) on a volume of 4,355 shares.
  • Valuation and technicals: The stock trades below its 50-day (GBX 874.29) and 200-day (GBX 885.92) moving averages, with a market cap of £139.37m, a PE ratio of 7.83, PEG of 0.38, and a beta of 0.54.
  • Earnings outlook: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 109.10 (net margin 7.55%, ROE 6.53%), and sell-side analysts forecast roughly GBX 169.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Arbuthnot Banking Group.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 775 and last traded at GBX 854, with a volume of 4355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 865.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 874.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 885.92. The stock has a market cap of £139.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 109.10 EPS for the quarter. Arbuthnot Banking Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC will post 169.2518248 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments. The company offers private and commercial banking services, including current and deposit accounts, loans, overdrafts, guarantees, and foreign exchange; financial planning; investment and asset management; asset finance funding; property finance; asset based lending, deposits, and specialist finance; and other finance.

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