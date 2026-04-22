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Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Arbuthnot Banking Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week low: Arbuthnot hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as GBX 775 and last at GBX 860, down about 1.1% on the day with 27,125 shares traded.
  • The stock is trading below both its 50‑day (GBX 876.18) and 200‑day (GBX 887.46) moving averages, signaling short- and long-term technical weakness.
  • Valuation and earnings: Market cap ~£140.35m with a P/E of 7.88 and PEG of 0.38; last quarter EPS was GBX 109.10 (net margin 7.55%, ROE 6.53%) and analysts expect roughly 169.25 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 775 and last traded at GBX 860, with a volume of 27125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 870.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Down 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of £140.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 876.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 887.46.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 109.10 EPS for the quarter. Arbuthnot Banking Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Analysts anticipate that Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC will post 169.2518248 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments. The company offers private and commercial banking services, including current and deposit accounts, loans, overdrafts, guarantees, and foreign exchange; financial planning; investment and asset management; asset finance funding; property finance; asset based lending, deposits, and specialist finance; and other finance.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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