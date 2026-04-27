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Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Arbuthnot Banking Group logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Arbuthnot Banking Group's shares hit a fresh 52-week high and were trading up about 2.8%, last quoted at GBX 865 (previous close GBX 855) on a volume of roughly 4,047 shares.
  • Attractive valuation and recent earnings: The company has a market cap of £141.17M with a P/E of 7.93 and PEG of 0.38; it reported quarterly EPS of GBX 109.10 and analysts expect about GBX 169.25 EPS for the current year.
  • Business profile: Arbuthnot is a UK private and commercial banking group operating multiple segments including banking, wealth management, asset finance and specialist finance.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Arbuthnot Banking Group.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 775 and last traded at GBX 865, with a volume of 4047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 855.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Up 2.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of £141.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 874.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 886.13.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 109.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Arbuthnot Banking Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC will post 169.2518248 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments. The company offers private and commercial banking services, including current and deposit accounts, loans, overdrafts, guarantees, and foreign exchange; financial planning; investment and asset management; asset finance funding; property finance; asset based lending, deposits, and specialist finance; and other finance.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Arbuthnot Banking Group Right Now?

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While Arbuthnot Banking Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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