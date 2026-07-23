Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Shares of Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . 106,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session's volume of 187,286 shares.The stock last traded at $23.3501 and had previously closed at $23.06.

Get Arc Resources alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AETUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Arc Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial cut Arc Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities downgraded Arc Resources from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Arc Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Arc Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arc Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arc Resources

Arc Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.26. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Arc Resources had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Arc Resources Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Arc Resources Company Profile

Arc Resources Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker AETUF, is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation, a premier resource play extending across northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. Arc’s portfolio emphasizes liquids-rich gas production supported by proprietary midstream infrastructure, including gas processing facilities, pipelines and water management systems.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s as Arc Energy Trust and its conversion to a corporation in 2015, Arc Resources has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control and sustainable development.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arc Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arc Resources wasn't on the list.

While Arc Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here