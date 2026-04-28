ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$32.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company's stock, up from their previous target price of C$31.00. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded ARC Resources from a "neutral" rating to a "tender" rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of ARC Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of ARC Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "tender" rating and set a C$31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ARC Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$29.98.

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ARC Resources Trading Up 1.1%

TSE:ARX traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$31.56. 11,722,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.67. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$21.14 and a twelve month high of C$31.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.30.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 20.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.7255139 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ARC Resources this week:

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company produces light, medium, and heavy crude, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 163.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 879 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

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