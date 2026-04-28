ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Cut to Tender at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a "neutral" rating to a "tender" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$32.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company's stock, up from their prior target price of C$29.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's price target points to a potential upside of 1.39% from the company's previous close.

ARX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered ARC Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded ARC Resources to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of ARC Resources from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$29.98.

Get ARC Resources alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on ARX

ARC Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARX stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,722,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,665. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.67. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$21.14 and a 1-year high of C$31.99. The company has a market cap of C$18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 20.99%. On average, research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.7255139 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ARC Resources this week:

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company produces light, medium, and heavy crude, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 163.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 879 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ARC Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ARC Resources wasn't on the list.

While ARC Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here