ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Downgraded by ATB Cormark Capital Markets to Tender

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from an "outperform" rating to a "tender" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$31.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company's stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.77% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered ARC Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$32.80 in a research note on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of ARC Resources from a "neutral" rating to a "tender" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$29.98.

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ARC Resources Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ARX traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,722,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,665. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.50. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$21.14 and a 1-year high of C$31.99. The stock has a market cap of C$18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.30.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 20.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.7255139 earnings per share for the current year.

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ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company produces light, medium, and heavy crude, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 163.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 879 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

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