ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Downgraded by TD Securities to "Strong Sell"

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded ARC Resources from a "neutral" rating to a "tender" rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded ARC Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded ARC Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$29.98.

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ARC Resources Price Performance

TSE:ARX opened at C$31.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.30. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$21.14 and a 1 year high of C$31.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 20.99%. Equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.7255139 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about ARC Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting ARC Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shell agreed to acquire ARC in a deal reported around C$22 billion (~$16.4B), sending ARX shares sharply higher on takeover speculation and a control premium that investors typically favor. This is the primary driver of the recent surge in share price. Shell to buy Canada’s ARC Resources in $16.4-billion deal

Shell agreed to acquire ARC in a deal reported around C$22 billion (~$16.4B), sending ARX shares sharply higher on takeover speculation and a control premium that investors typically favor. This is the primary driver of the recent surge in share price. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets reported the acquisition and its market impact (coverage highlights and analyst commentary), reinforcing takeover momentum and media amplification that supports further buying interest. Shell’s $16.4B Acquisition of ARC Resources (ARX) Sends Stock Soaring 20%

Multiple outlets reported the acquisition and its market impact (coverage highlights and analyst commentary), reinforcing takeover momentum and media amplification that supports further buying interest. Positive Sentiment: ARC reported quarterly results showing C$1.03 EPS and C$2.10B revenue, with a 20.99% net margin and 15.52% ROE — numbers that support the company’s cash-generation story and make it an attractive takeover target. View Press Release

ARC reported quarterly results showing C$1.03 EPS and C$2.10B revenue, with a 20.99% net margin and 15.52% ROE — numbers that support the company’s cash-generation story and make it an attractive takeover target. Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target to C$32.80, implying modest upside and signaling some analyst support post-results/acquisition news. Analyst coverage roundup

Raymond James raised its price target to C$32.80, implying modest upside and signaling some analyst support post-results/acquisition news. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and wire coverage (Bloomberg, Financial Post, TipRanks) have highlighted ARC as a top mover alongside peers; this broad attention amplifies liquidity and volatility but does not itself change fundamentals. Stock Movers: ARC Resources

Market commentary and wire coverage (Bloomberg, Financial Post, TipRanks) have highlighted ARC as a top mover alongside peers; this broad attention amplifies liquidity and volatility but does not itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Several Canadian brokers downgraded ARC’s ratings (BMO: outperform→market perform; Canaccord: buy→hold; ATB Cormark and CIBC moved to “tender”/lower stances). While many raised or left modestly higher price targets, the rating downgrades could reduce near-term buy-side enthusiasm from institutional clients. Analyst rating changes

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company produces light, medium, and heavy crude, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 163.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 879 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

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