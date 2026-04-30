ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Jefferies Financial Group

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARX. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of ARC Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of ARC Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$32.80 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of ARC Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "tender" rating and set a C$31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$29.98.

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ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$31.97 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$21.14 and a one year high of C$31.99. The company has a market cap of C$18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.75.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 20.99%.The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.7255139 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting ARC Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting ARC Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shell acquisition reports — media coverage says Shell is reportedly buying ARC in a roughly C$16.4 billion deal, a takeover bid that would materially lift shareholder value and explain buying pressure. Read More.

Shell acquisition reports — media coverage says Shell is reportedly buying ARC in a roughly C$16.4 billion deal, a takeover bid that would materially lift shareholder value and explain buying pressure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong Q1 results — ARC reported solid Q1: net income C$584.3M (up from C$404.7M), C$1.03 EPS and C$2.10B revenue, with double-digit margins and ROE near 15.5%. Earnings strength supports the rally and underpins cash flow/valuation. Read More.

Strong Q1 results — ARC reported solid Q1: net income C$584.3M (up from C$404.7M), C$1.03 EPS and C$2.10B revenue, with double-digit margins and ROE near 15.5%. Earnings strength supports the rally and underpins cash flow/valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target increases — Raymond James raised its target (C$29 → C$32.80), signaling some analysts view upside on fundamentals despite recent moves. Read More.

Analyst price-target increases — Raymond James raised its target (C$29 → C$32.80), signaling some analysts view upside on fundamentals despite recent moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation coverage — recent write-ups revisiting ARX valuation after the share-price run provide context for investors weighing whether the rally is justified by fundamentals vs. takeover speculation. Read More.

Valuation coverage — recent write-ups revisiting ARX valuation after the share-price run provide context for investors weighing whether the rally is justified by fundamentals vs. takeover speculation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: TD Securities downgrade — TD cut ARC from "strong-buy" to "strong sell," a high-profile negative that can amplify selling pressure and influence institutional flows. Read More.

TD Securities downgrade — TD cut ARC from "strong-buy" to "strong sell," a high-profile negative that can amplify selling pressure and influence institutional flows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst downgrades to neutral/hold/tender — Capital One cut from "strong-buy" to "hold," BMO from "outperform" to "market perform," Canaccord from "buy" to "hold," and ATB Cormark moved to "tender" (lower conviction). These actions reduce buy-side support despite some higher price targets. Read More. Read More.

Multiple analyst downgrades to neutral/hold/tender — Capital One cut from "strong-buy" to "hold," BMO from "outperform" to "market perform," Canaccord from "buy" to "hold," and ATB Cormark moved to "tender" (lower conviction). These actions reduce buy-side support despite some higher price targets. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CIBC reclassifies to "tender" despite a modestly higher target — indicates some banks see limited upside or prefer shareholders to tender into offers, reinforcing caution. Read More.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company produces light, medium, and heavy crude, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 163.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 879 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

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