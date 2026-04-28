ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$32.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company's stock, up from their previous price target of C$30.00. BMO Capital Markets' price objective points to a potential upside of 1.39% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARX. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$32.80 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of ARC Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$29.98.

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ARC Resources Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TSE:ARX traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.56. 11,722,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,665. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.67. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$21.14 and a 12 month high of C$31.99.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 20.99%. Analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.7255139 earnings per share for the current year.

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About ARC Resources

ARC Resources is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company produces light, medium, and heavy crude, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 163.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 879 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

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