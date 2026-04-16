Free Trial
→ Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan” (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Arcadis logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Arcadis shares hit a new 52-week low of $27.03 (previous close $30.05), trading down roughly 10% on very light volume (367 shares).
  • Analyst sentiment has weakened—KeyCorp and UBS cut ratings to Hold and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Hold".
  • The stock is trading well below its 50- and 200-day moving averages ($38.46 and $44.05), while the company reports moderate leverage (debt-to-equity 0.59) and tight liquidity (current and quick ratios ~1.02).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Arcadis from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arcadis to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Arcadis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcadis currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on ARCAY

Arcadis Trading Down 10.0%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Arcadis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadis NV OTCMKTS: ARCAY is a leading global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment. The company provides a wide range of professional services, including infrastructure design, water management, environmental consulting, project and program management, and advisory services. Arcadis partners with public- and private-sector clients to develop sustainable solutions for urbanization, resource scarcity, and climate change challenges.

Founded in 1888 with origins in Dutch waterway engineering, Arcadis has evolved into a multinational organization operating in more than 70 countries.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Arcadis Right Now?

Before you consider Arcadis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arcadis wasn't on the list.

While Arcadis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan”
Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan”
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines