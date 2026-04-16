Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Arcadis from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arcadis to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Arcadis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcadis currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Arcadis Trading Down 10.0%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV OTCMKTS: ARCAY is a leading global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment. The company provides a wide range of professional services, including infrastructure design, water management, environmental consulting, project and program management, and advisory services. Arcadis partners with public- and private-sector clients to develop sustainable solutions for urbanization, resource scarcity, and climate change challenges.

Founded in 1888 with origins in Dutch waterway engineering, Arcadis has evolved into a multinational organization operating in more than 70 countries.

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