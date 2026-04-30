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Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Arcadis logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Arcadis shares gapped up before the open, jumping from a $35.50 close to a $39.00 open and last trading at $44.99 on a volume of 2,352 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but tilted positive: Zacks upgraded to a Strong Buy, KeyCorp recently cut to a Hold, and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
  • Arcadis is a global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment, providing infrastructure, water, environmental and advisory services across more than 70 countries.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Arcadis.

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.50, but opened at $39.00. Arcadis shares last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 2,352 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCAY shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arcadis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Arcadis from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcadis presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arcadis

Arcadis Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Arcadis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadis NV OTCMKTS: ARCAY is a leading global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment. The company provides a wide range of professional services, including infrastructure design, water management, environmental consulting, project and program management, and advisory services. Arcadis partners with public- and private-sector clients to develop sustainable solutions for urbanization, resource scarcity, and climate change challenges.

Founded in 1888 with origins in Dutch waterway engineering, Arcadis has evolved into a multinational organization operating in more than 70 countries.

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