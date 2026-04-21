ArcBest (ARCB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $989.2660 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). ArcBest had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.50%.The company had revenue of $972.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $119.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.34. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $121.17.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. ArcBest's payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCB. Zacks Research raised shares of ArcBest from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ArcBest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ArcBest from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ARCB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 625.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 920,498 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $68,292,000 after buying an additional 793,607 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth $39,508,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 490,064 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,740,000 after acquiring an additional 300,642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,842 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,997,000 after acquiring an additional 179,153 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in ArcBest by 145.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 281,803 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $19,690,000 after buying an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company's stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation NASDAQ: ARCB is a transportation and logistics company that offers comprehensive freight and supply chain solutions across North America. Founded in 1923 as Arkansas Best Freight System, the company has evolved into a diversified service provider with both asset-based and asset-light operations. Its core businesses include less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping through ABF Freight, expedited full-truckload services via Panther Premium Logistics, and a range of logistics and supply chain management services under its ArcBest Integrated Logistics division.

The company's asset-based operations also encompass FleetNet America, a provider of emergency roadside assistance and maintenance services for heavy-duty vehicles.

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