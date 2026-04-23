ArcelorMittal (MT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $16.2237 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 2:00 AM ET.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.30. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.14%.The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts: Sign Up

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 0.1%

MT opened at $61.00 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. ArcelorMittal's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.10 to $73.20 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ArcelorMittal from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised ArcelorMittal from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MT

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is a multinational steel manufacturing company formed in 2006 through the merger of Arcelor and Mittal Steel. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company is one of the world's largest producers of steel and operates an integrated value chain that spans raw material extraction, steelmaking, processing and distribution. Its product portfolio includes flat and long carbon steel products, coated and specialty steels, tubular products and value-added solutions tailored for sectors such as automotive, construction, household appliances, energy and packaging.

ArcelorMittal's operations are global in scope, with production facilities, distribution networks and commercial activities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ArcelorMittal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ArcelorMittal wasn't on the list.

While ArcelorMittal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here