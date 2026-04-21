Arch Capital Group (ACGL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $4.5637 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 22.07%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $103.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $2,112,078.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 871,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,943,218.14. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 47,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $4,558,971.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,676,574.68. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,267 shares of company stock valued at $7,291,637. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $253,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $200,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 230.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore set a $100.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $108.93.

Read Our Latest Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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