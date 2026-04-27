Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 3.6% Higher - Still a Buy?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.9050. 22,550,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 33,284,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Up 3.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 19.89 and a quick ratio of 19.89.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In related news, insider Eric Lentell sold 8,059 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $50,529.93. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 150,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,246.13. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 10,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $68,650.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 384,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,495.36. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,333 in the last ninety days. 7.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,676,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $411,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,899 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 35,170,701 shares of the company's stock worth $264,484,000 after buying an additional 3,869,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,773,136 shares of the company's stock worth $246,454,000 after buying an additional 3,293,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,717,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,648 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation, Inc NYSE: ACHR is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company's flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

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