Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Up 2.8% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.7550. Approximately 27,024,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 32,911,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Get Archer Aviation alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 19.89 and a current ratio of 19.89. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 million. Archer Aviation's revenue for the quarter was up 29900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 54,786 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $353,917.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 377,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,435,562.12. The trade was a 12.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 10,172 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $65,711.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,530.84. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $1,645,333. Insiders own 7.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,136 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company's stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation, Inc NYSE: ACHR is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company's flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Archer Aviation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Archer Aviation wasn't on the list.

While Archer Aviation currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here