Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $66.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.43. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 143.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,099 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,288,935 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $17,671,000 after buying an additional 262,347 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,288,935 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $17,648,000 after buying an additional 262,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,885,605 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $34,752,000 after buying an additional 75,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,055 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $11,428,000 after buying an additional 327,626 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines that address a range of diseases. The company leverages its proprietary STARR® mRNA platform to enable precise control over mRNA expression, supported by its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology, LUNAR®. Arcturus's approach is designed to address both therapeutic and prophylactic applications, with an emphasis on vaccines and treatments for rare genetic and infectious diseases.

The company's pipeline includes ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU), and ARCT-021 (also known as LUNAR-COV19), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

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