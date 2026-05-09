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Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Arcturus Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 13 brokerages, with an average 12-month price target of $29.50.
  • The company recently reported a quarterly EPS loss of $0.95, which beat estimates, but revenue of $2.06 million came in well below expectations.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage mRNA biotech focused on vaccines and treatments, including candidates for PKU and COVID-19; institutional investors own 94.54% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $66.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Report on ARCT

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.43. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 143.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,099 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,288,935 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $17,671,000 after buying an additional 262,347 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,288,935 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $17,648,000 after buying an additional 262,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,885,605 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $34,752,000 after buying an additional 75,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,055 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $11,428,000 after buying an additional 327,626 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines that address a range of diseases. The company leverages its proprietary STARR® mRNA platform to enable precise control over mRNA expression, supported by its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology, LUNAR®. Arcturus's approach is designed to address both therapeutic and prophylactic applications, with an emphasis on vaccines and treatments for rare genetic and infectious diseases.

The company's pipeline includes ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU), and ARCT-021 (also known as LUNAR-COV19), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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