Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell Rating

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.25.

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Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $171.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.37.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.30 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 143.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,303 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 161,910 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,288,935 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 262,347 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company's stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines that address a range of diseases. The company leverages its proprietary STARR® mRNA platform to enable precise control over mRNA expression, supported by its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology, LUNAR®. Arcturus's approach is designed to address both therapeutic and prophylactic applications, with an emphasis on vaccines and treatments for rare genetic and infectious diseases.

The company's pipeline includes ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU), and ARCT-021 (also known as LUNAR-COV19), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

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