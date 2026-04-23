Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Announces Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. Ardagh Metal Packaging's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Ardagh Metal Packaging's conference call:

First-quarter adjusted EBITDA beat expectations (roughly $179m, +15% YoY) and management reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance of $750–$775 million , citing operational efficiencies and mix improvements.

First-quarter beat expectations (roughly $179m, +15% YoY) and management reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance of , citing operational efficiencies and mix improvements. Global beverage can volumes fell ~1% YoY (as expected) due to tough prior-year comps and North America contract resets, and the company expects 2026 to be a transition year with a small volume decline before growth resumes in 2027.

Global beverage can volumes fell ~1% YoY (as expected) due to tough prior-year comps and North America contract resets, and the company expects 2026 to be a transition year with a small volume decline before growth resumes in 2027. Europe materially outperformed: revenue rose to $625m (+18% reported, +6% constant currency) and Europe adjusted EBITDA jumped 53% to $75m, driven by strong input-cost pass-through, favorable mix and specialty-can volume gains.

Europe materially outperformed: revenue rose to $625m (+18% reported, +6% constant currency) and Europe adjusted EBITDA jumped 53% to $75m, driven by strong input-cost pass-through, favorable mix and specialty-can volume gains. North America faced aluminum supply disruptions and adverse weather that raised operational and freight costs (management estimates a 1–2 point volume drag and a mid‑to‑high single‑digit million EBITDA hit in Q1), with some residual impact expected into Q2.

North America faced aluminum supply disruptions and adverse weather that raised operational and freight costs (management estimates a 1–2 point volume drag and a mid‑to‑high single‑digit million EBITDA hit in Q1), with some residual impact expected into Q2. Balance sheet and liquidity remain solid with $488m of liquidity, an upsized/refinanced ABL at $450m maturing Jan 2031, stable net leverage after excluding preferred-share effects, and an unchanged quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share.

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Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:AMBP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.98. 410,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,183. The company's 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. Ardagh Metal Packaging's dividend payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 19,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,428 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMBP shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.30 target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.51.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ardagh Metal Packaging

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging NYSE: AMBP is a global supplier of metal packaging solutions, specializing in the production of steel and aluminum beverage cans, food cans and ends. As a segment of the Ardagh Group, the company supports a broad range of food and beverage customers, including soft drink and craft beer producers, as well as food manufacturers requiring durable, recyclable packaging. Its product portfolio encompasses two‐piece and three‐piece cans, a variety of can ends and closures, and value‐added services such as custom lithography and decorating.

The company operates a network of manufacturing plants across North America and Europe, serving both regional and multinational clients.

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