Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 40.63% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.The firm had revenue of $94.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Ardelyx's conference call:

IBSRELA delivered 58% year‑over‑year product revenue growth in Q1, the company reiterated 2026 guidance of $410–$430M and is targeting at least $1 billion in annual revenue by 2029.

product revenue growth in Q1, the company reiterated 2026 guidance of $410–$430M and is targeting at least in annual revenue by 2029. XPHOZAH showed continued commercial momentum with total dispenses up 32% and paid prescriptions up 19% YoY, and Ardelyx reiterated 2026 guidance of $110–$120M while emphasizing patient access programs.

Pipeline expansion includes initiation of the EXHALE Phase III trial in CIC (all pre‑identified sites active, enrollment on track for year‑end, topline data expected H2 2027), ongoing pediatric studies that could extend exclusivity by six months, and IND‑enabling work on next‑gen NHE3 inhibitor RDX10531.

trial in CIC (all pre‑identified sites active, enrollment on track for year‑end, topline data expected H2 2027), ongoing pediatric studies that could extend exclusivity by six months, and IND‑enabling work on next‑gen NHE3 inhibitor RDX10531. Financial flexibility improved as Q1 total product revenue was $93.4M (38% YoY), cash and short‑term investments totaled $238.1M, and a refinancing reduced cost of capital and extended loan maturities to support growth investments.

Operating spend increased meaningfully (Q1 R&D $20.2M, SG&A $102.3M), Ardelyx expects ~ $520M total OpEx for 2026 and reported a Q1 net loss of $37.6M, reflecting continued investment pressure on near‑term profitability.

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Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of ARDX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.33. 8,443,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,850. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. Ardelyx has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARDX shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARDX

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 8,176 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $47,829.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 436,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,551,079.70. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mike Kelliher sold 9,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $56,130.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 364,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,296.10. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 128,604 shares of company stock worth $751,917 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 317,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 199,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 1,690.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $698,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc NASDAQ: ARDX is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing targeted small molecule drugs for cardio‐renal and gastrointestinal diseases. The company's lead marketed product, tenapanor (sold under the brand name XPHOZAH in the United States), is approved for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. Ardelyx's proprietary approach targets epithelial transporters in the gastrointestinal tract, offering localized activity with limited systemic exposure.

Beyond tenapanor, Ardelyx's development pipeline includes treatments designed to address other complications in kidney disease and related metabolic disorders.

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