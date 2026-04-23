Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.11 and traded as low as $5.94. Ardelyx shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 2,962,058 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARDX shares. Williams Trading set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ardelyx

Ardelyx Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.66. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $125.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In related news, Director David M. Mott purchased 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $1,946,664.72. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,302,918 shares in the company, valued at $19,289,041.12. The trade was a 11.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 45,982 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $268,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,856,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,863,368.10. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,604 shares of company stock worth $751,917. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 347,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc NASDAQ: ARDX is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing targeted small molecule drugs for cardio‐renal and gastrointestinal diseases. The company's lead marketed product, tenapanor (sold under the brand name XPHOZAH in the United States), is approved for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. Ardelyx's proprietary approach targets epithelial transporters in the gastrointestinal tract, offering localized activity with limited systemic exposure.

Beyond tenapanor, Ardelyx's development pipeline includes treatments designed to address other complications in kidney disease and related metabolic disorders.

Further Reading

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