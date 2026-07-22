Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $86.9870 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $87.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.08 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

ASC stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $663.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Ardmore Shipping's payout ratio is currently 117.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASC. Evercore set a $19.00 price objective on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ardmore Shipping from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ardmore Shipping

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardmore Shipping

In other Ardmore Shipping news, Director Kirsi Tikka sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $227,160.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $671,466.03. The trade was a 25.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis B. Mcwilliams sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $315,448.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,175,842.74. This represents a 21.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $766,048.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 130,798 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 47,238 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,750 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,592 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,769 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,864 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company's stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is a Bermuda-based provider of seaborne transportation services for refined petroleum products. The company owns and operates a modern fleet of product tankers, including medium-range (MR), long-range 2 (LR2) and Aframax vessels. Ardmore Shipping focuses on the ocean carriage of clean and dirty petroleum products under time charters, bareboat charters and spot voyages, serving a diverse customer base that includes major oil companies and trading houses.

Since its founding in 2005, Ardmore Shipping has grown its fleet through newbuilding contracts, second-hand acquisitions and fleet renewals, aiming to maintain a high quality, fuel-efficient profile.

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