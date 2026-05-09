Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $87.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.08 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

Here are the key takeaways from Ardmore Shipping's conference call:

() Reported adjusted earnings of $23.6 million ($0.58 per share) and declared a dividend of $0.39 per share, aligning with a new policy to pay two‑thirds of adjusted earnings.

and declared a dividend of $0.39 per share, aligning with a new policy to pay of adjusted earnings. () Strong TCE momentum: MRs earned $33,700/day in Q1 and ~$52,100/day so far in Q2 (55% booked), while chemical tankers earned $22,300/day in Q1 and $32,500/day in Q2 (65% booked), with MR spot rates near five times operating cash breakeven.

MRs earned $33,700/day in Q1 and ~$52,100/day so far in Q2 (55% booked), while chemical tankers earned $22,300/day in Q1 and $32,500/day in Q2 (65% booked), with MR spot rates near operating cash breakeven. () Targeted fleet actions: Ordered two IMO2 Handysize newbuilds at $44.9M each (options for two more, deliveries late‑2028) and agreed an opportunistic sale of a 2014 MR for $35.5M, after prior secondhand acquisitions have risen ~30–35% in value.

Ordered two IMO2 Handysize newbuilds at $44.9M each (options for two more, deliveries late‑2028) and agreed an opportunistic sale of a 2014 MR for $35.5M, after prior secondhand acquisitions have risen ~30–35% in value. () Market drivers tightening supply: Management cited the Middle East disruption (about 130 product tankers trapped and effective Strait of Hormuz closure) and rerouted long‑haul flows that boost ton‑mile demand and support elevated rates.

Management cited the Middle East disruption (about product tankers trapped and effective Strait of Hormuz closure) and rerouted long‑haul flows that boost ton‑mile demand and support elevated rates. () Financial flexibility and low breakeven: Cash breakeven is ~ $11,700/day ($10,800/day ex dry‑dock), fleet CapEx is falling to ~$8M this year with limited dry‑docking through 2027, and pro‑forma leverage remains modest, leaving capacity to fund newbuilds and shareholder returns.

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Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:ASC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. 610,620 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,394. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $794.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.03.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. Ardmore Shipping's payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Bart B. Kelleher sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $152,560.00. Following the sale, the president owned 60,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,144,943.73. The trade was a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $3,177,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 848.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 324,295 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 290,087 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $1,947,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 229,640 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 131,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marex Group plc boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 201,188 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 129,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Ardmore Shipping

Here are the key news stories impacting Ardmore Shipping this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ardmore reported first-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.58, ahead of the $0.51 consensus, and revenue of $87.92 million versus expectations of $58.08 million, showing a meaningful earnings and sales beat. Ardmore Shipping Q1 2026 Financial Results

Ardmore reported first-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.58, ahead of the $0.51 consensus, and revenue of $87.92 million versus expectations of $58.08 million, showing a meaningful earnings and sales beat. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, a sharp increase from the prior $0.09 payout, implying a higher yield and signaling confidence in cash generation. Ardmore Shipping Dividend Announcement

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, a sharp increase from the prior $0.09 payout, implying a higher yield and signaling confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary has also been supportive, including a ratings upgrade that framed the bigger payout as attractive for investors. Ardmore Shipping Ratings Upgrade

Recent analyst commentary has also been supportive, including a ratings upgrade that framed the bigger payout as attractive for investors. Neutral Sentiment: The company filed its Q1 Form 6-K and held an earnings call, providing additional detail on fleet profile and risk factors, but these updates appear informational rather than a new catalyst. Ardmore Shipping Q1 2026 Earnings Call Presentation

The company filed its Q1 Form 6-K and held an earnings call, providing additional detail on fleet profile and risk factors, but these updates appear informational rather than a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: President Bart Kelleher sold 8,000 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. While routine, insider selling can still cap enthusiasm around the stock. Ardmore Shipping Insider Sale

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is a Bermuda-based provider of seaborne transportation services for refined petroleum products. The company owns and operates a modern fleet of product tankers, including medium-range (MR), long-range 2 (LR2) and Aframax vessels. Ardmore Shipping focuses on the ocean carriage of clean and dirty petroleum products under time charters, bareboat charters and spot voyages, serving a diverse customer base that includes major oil companies and trading houses.

Since its founding in 2005, Ardmore Shipping has grown its fleet through newbuilding contracts, second-hand acquisitions and fleet renewals, aiming to maintain a high quality, fuel-efficient profile.

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