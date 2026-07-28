Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $11.4650 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 37.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.63 million. On average, analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ACRE alerts: Sign Up

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 2.1%

ACRE opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ACRE. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACRE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,321 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 74,453 shares during the last quarter. North Ground Capital lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 1,551,806 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 393,943 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,902 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 37,062 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 947.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 647,546 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 585,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company's stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation NYSE: ACRE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on commercial real estate debt investments. Externally managed by an affiliate of Ares Management Corporation, ACRE seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through its diversified portfolio of CRE financing strategies. The company specializes in originating, acquiring, financing and managing first mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other structured finance products.

Since its inception, Ares Commercial Real Estate has targeted a broad range of property types, including multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality assets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ares Commercial Real Estate, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ares Commercial Real Estate wasn't on the list.

While Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here