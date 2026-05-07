Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ares Management from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Ares Management in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Ares Management from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ares Management from $188.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $166.06.

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Ares Management Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $123.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.16. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $195.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, Director Ashish Bhutani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,313,729.31. This represents a 41.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.43 per share, for a total transaction of $59,726.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,801.62. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 36.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,050,425 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $4,210,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,955 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,599 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $922,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,004 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $883,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,460 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,257,710 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $688,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,009,291 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $437,417,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company's stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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